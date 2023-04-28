Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has accepted his side are in the mix for European football but believes Champions League qualification may prove "impossible".

The Villans have been in superb form - rising to sixth in the Premier League - but are six points behind fourth-placed Manchester United having played two games more.

Preparing for Sunday's meeting with the Red Devils, Emery said: "The new target is Europe and, of course, that could be Champions League, Europa League or Europa Conference League.

"Champions League is very very difficult - maybe impossible but we have to face the match on Sunday, enjoying the opportunity that we have.

"We are fighting with teams like Tottenham, like Liverpool, who played the final of the Champions League [in 2022], and Brighton, who are having an exceptional season. We have to be very focused but I like to play under pressure and it’s not negative pressure.

"Every day, I have in my mind to try to be aware. If we relax, we can lose. They [the players] have to play with the same focus and the same improvements."