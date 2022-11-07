B﻿rentford boss Thomas Frank says his side are playing to "win" the Carabao Cup and that his team selection against Gillingham will reflect such ambition.

T﻿he Bees, winless in four matches, face the League Two side on Tuesday and Frank has stressed his side must continue to turn their home ground into a "fortress" having only lost to Arsenal there this season.

I﻿van Toney and Christian Norgaard will start the fixture, with Vitaly Janelt a doubt.

S﻿peaking about the Carabao Cup, Frank said: "For me we are playing to try to win it. It would be a huge thing for the club. I want to try and win as many games as possible. It’s so difficult to win something in your career so I will put a very strong team out tomorrow.

"We’ve lost one game at home and we’ve really tried to create a fortress. That needs to be against Gillingham, Wolves, Manchester City or whoever we play at home. We need to be really difficult to play against; that’s the plan for tomorrow."

F﻿rank has re-watched the closing stages of Saturday's 2-2 draw at Nottingham Forest, where the home side scored a late equaliser, and concluded his players "did so many things right" on the day.

B﻿ut he has asked "to get over the line with one last push" in their final two matches before the World Cup, with a trip to Manchester City to come on Saturday.

I﻿n Monday's media conference, Frank said Kristoffer Ajer, Shandon Baptiste, Aaron Hickey and Pontus Jansson will all be out until after the World Cup.