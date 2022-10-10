Potter on Kante, Thiago Silva and Milan
Graham Potter has been speaking to the media before Chelsea’s trip to AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Potter said he was grateful for the opportunity to rotate his selection against Wolves and therefore most of his players are available for this game.
However, Hakim Ziyech has not travelled due to a sore throat. Potter revealed N’Golo Kante “suffered a reaction in training” and Chelsea have to wait to see the extent of that.
He was thrilled by three wins in seven days but admits it is “a process”: “Wins are the best way to convince people your ideas can work. It’s only a short time so we’re not getting carried away. It’s a good week but only a week.”
On Thiago Silva: “He has been incredibly impressive on and off the pitch. He’s a leader, a top professional and a top person to work with. All I can do is try and help him enjoy his football and be part of a winning team.”
He is anticipating a “different game” against Milan at the San Siro: “It’s an incredible place. Milan will try to use home advantage just like we did. It’s two good teams who are quite evenly-matched. It will be a fantastic game and I’m really looking forward to it.”