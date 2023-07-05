Working with manager Brendan Rodgers has been a "refreshing change" for Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley.

The 22-year-old says it has been an "amazing" experience so far to work with his new boss at the club's Lennoxtown training complex.

"Everyone seems upbeat," O'Riley told Celtic TV. "[The manager] brings that in the way he goes about things.

"He's not reluctant to come and sit with us at lunch and have a chat, which I think is quite nice."

On securing a historic eighth domestic treble last term, O'Riley says the achievement has now "sunk in" for the players, but the team's focus is now turning to repeating the feat.

"It's an amazing achievement," he adds. "We've broken that record which is a massive credit to us and the fans.

"But at the same time, Brendan has come in and told us it's done now. Now we've got another season to do it again."