McKirdy out for 'significant' period

Hibernian striker Harry McKirdy has been ruled out for up to six months and will require surgery, the club have confirmed.

An issue was discovered during routine pre-season scans and tests, but a problem which required "further investigation" was discovered.

The 26-year-old will now undergo an operation after seeing a specialist.

Manager Lee Johnson said, “This has come as a real shock for us all and has been a tough few days for Harry as we came to the bottom of what the scans meant.

“We’re all with him, have to rally around him and give him as much support as possible.

“We have a first-class medical department that will look after him and make sure he comes back fit and healthy.”