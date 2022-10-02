Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch speaking to MOTD: "Obviously going a man down wasn't ideal. We worked on some 'man down' tactics in the time we had in the last four weeks and I think it was valuable.

"We started with four at the back and felt we were maybe giving away too much at the back post and on the wide spaces so switched to a 5-3-1. I thought the team were pretty clear with what we wanted in the match and then we fought like hell.

"What we know about our team, our club, is that we fight like lions. Even when our backs our down we'll give everything we have and you saw that mentality today.

"In the first half I think if we're a little more assertive in the match then we can find a way to maybe take a lead in the match. But overall it's a good clean sheet and a good result."