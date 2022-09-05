Former Manchester City midfielder Michael Brown believes Aston Villa's draw against the champions could be "a pivotal moment" in their season.

There appeared to be only one winner when Erling Haaland tapped Pep Guardiola's side into a second-half lead, but Leon Bailey equalised with a fine finish and Villa held out to secure a valuable point.

"Full credit to Aston Villa for coming back," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Sports Report. "They were resilient and everybody contributed, which Villa needed.

"It was a great afternoon and that's something they have been starved of the past few weeks.

"We've seen a few glimpses of Steven Gerrard's side - now they need to get more consistent and score more goals."

Brown also paid tribute to a veteran substitute who set the tone for Gerrard's side.

"You wondered what type of performance Ashley Young would give," Brown said after the 37-year-old came on for the injured Matty Cash in the first half.

"He set the tone with a tackle and a positive forward pass. He showed that fighting spirit and played passes that turned Manchester City. He really put in a leader's performance."

