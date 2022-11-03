Stunning strike 'a proud moment' for Jota and family

T﻿he one bright spot in Celtic's mauling at the hands of Real Madrid was Jota's stunning free-kick.

The Portuguese winger said even in such a heavy defeat, scoring at the Bernabeu was a moment to savour.

“It’s every kid’s dream, isn’t it?" Jota told BBC Scotland.

"All of us grew up watching these teams, the Spanish league, so it was just a very good moment for me.

"My family were in the stands and it was just a proud moment for me and my family. They are a big pillar in my life and without them I would never get to this level."

J﻿ota believes Celtic can learn from this campaign and come back stronger in the Champions League next season.

“I think there’s a lot of personality in our team. We played to score and be active and direct so I am proud of the boys.

“I think we have learned a lot from all of these games. The next time we play against these amazing teams we will be better and be more prepared for whatever comes."