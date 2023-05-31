Bournemouth have confirmed defender Jack Stacey will leave the club at the end of his current contract.

The 27-year-old will join Championship side Norwich City on a free transfer.

Stacey joined the club in 2019 and has made 97 appearances in his four season spell, scoring one goal - against Blackburn Rovers in 2020.

He was unable to secure a regular starting spot this campaign, making just 14 appearances in all competitions.

In a statement, the Cherries said: "Everyone connected to the club would like to thank Jack for his efforts and wish him well for the future."