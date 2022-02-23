Chelsea are like a “basketball team” who “turn it on” at key moments and rely on their “brick wall” of a defence to keep opponents out, believes former Blues and England midfielder Karen Carney.

Thomas Tuchel’s side are the first English team in the history of the European Cup or Champions League to win five consecutive home matches without conceding a goal after their 2-0 first-leg win in the last 16 against Lille.

“They are like a brick wall, you can’t get round them or through them,” Carney told BBC Radio 5 Live’s Football Daily podcast.

“Thiago Silva is like a rock. He just reads the game 10 steps before everyone else, getting in the right positions. He nullifies every threat. Antonio Rudiger is so aggressive, Andreas Christensen is growing, Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcus Alonso had solid performances.

“When you have got N'Golo Kante in front of them - who’s just brilliant at sweeping up everything and then going the other way, running with the ball at pace - they are just so difficult to play against.

“They are a bit like a basketball team. When I lived in America, I went to watch the [Cleveland] Cavs play. I spoke to one of the coaches and he said for three out of four quarters, basketball games are quite tight and then in the fourth quarter you see the difference and teams just turn it on.

“That’s what Chelsea are like, they just turn it on in the right moments. In the first five to 10 minutes, have a good blitz and get the lead. Then when teams come at them, they hit them on the counter and get the second goal.

"They just stay in the game by being defensively solid, then capitalise on those moments and turn it on when they want. That is why they are so good."

