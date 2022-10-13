Salah's record-breaking hat-trick
When Mohamed Salah replaced Darwin Nunez in the 68th minute at Ibrox last night, even he could not have believed what was going to happen next.
In the 75th minute he scored his first goal - and six minutes and 12 seconds later he had the quickest Champions League hat-trick ever in a 7-1 win at Rangers.
Only two players have ever achieved a six-minute hat-trick including the European Cup era - Claudio Sulser for Grasshoppers in 1978 and Amancio for Real Madrid in 1968.
Remarkably Salah only touched the ball nine times for his hat-trick.
Here are some other marks Salah reached last night...
Salah's 38 goals means he is now the top-scoring Champions League player for English teams ever. He surpassed Didier Drogba, Sergio Aguero (both 36), Thierry Henry and Ruud van Nistelrooy (both 35) in this game.
With 41 goals overall, the Egyptian is now the second top scoring African player in Champions League history. Drogba scored 44.
He is the sixth Liverpool player to net a Champions League hat-trick, and the first since Dioga Jota at Atalanta on 3 November 2020.