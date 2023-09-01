Former Manchester City and Tottenham midfielder Michael Brown has been speaking to BBC Sport about what it's like for players looking for moves on deadline day: "When it's today you are putting pressure on everybody involved, you’ll be saying 'what’s the answer? Where is it at? What is the bid? Have the clubs bid? Have they been talking? What is my new deal at the club? Is it ready? Can we agree terms? Is it a loan deal?

"It's getting very, very late now for it to start, if it's been already developing which most will, you're just praying that if you want to go you can get it done quickly. Sometimes you can be part of a package deal where you're waiting for someone else and that is the frustrating one - when you're waiting for one to leave and one to come in for your deal to happen and it's out of your control sometimes.

"There'll be certain young players today who will be looking at moves to other Premier League sides and watching other players going and thinking 'right I can get my move now', but in the meantime you're just left waiting and that can be a difficult one and it can be just too late."