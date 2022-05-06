We will create opportunities and hopefully we will take them - Frank
Thomas Frank says his team "learned a lot" from their 4-1 defeat by Southampton in January and expects a better performance from Brentford on Saturday.
"We learned a lot from that game; Southampton were better and won fair and square," said the Bees boss.
"I expect that we will put a better performance in tomorrow.
"Ralph [Hasenhuttl] is a brilliant manager and they have done very well again this season.
"We need to be really good on defensive set-pieces and take the mistakes that we made against United out.
"I know we will create opportunities and hopefully we will take them."
On Saints captain James Ward-Prowse's threat, he said: "We’ve prepared for it. Right now, he is maybe the best free-kick taker in the world.
"He’s scored nine goals with five assists this season, which is remarkable for a midfielder.
"I understand why the top six are circling."