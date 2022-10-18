A﻿lex Pewter, Five Year Plan podcast, external

Last week's talking point spoke of potential "bumps in the road" for Patrick Vieira as the season progresses, and this match against Leicester City did prove to be one.

Facing a team with the worst defensive record in the league, with goalkeeper Danny Ward one of the poorest performers in the Premier League and boasting a save percentage below 50%, Palace converted their possession into a single shot on target.

The team's attacking style often relies on individual brilliance to generate chances rather than a systematic approach, but when the finesse of a Wilfried Zaha or Eberechi Eze does fail, the team is struggling for a pragmatic 'plan B'.

This dilemma is one of the challenges the head coach faces. Despite being a student of modern football, he could borrow from Palace's tactical past to steal victories but lacks the appropriate ammunition. There is no longer a target man to call upon to spearhead a direct approach with a barrage of crosses and there are a lack of physical options to impose in the midfield battle.

In isolation, we can respect the point gained on Saturday - but the nature of fans is always to desire more.

