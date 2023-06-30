Hearts linked with Levitt and Gaich

Heart of Midlothian and Hibs are ready to battle it out for the signature of Dundee United midfielder Dylan Levitt. (Scottish Sun), external

Hearts' unwillingness to meet Josh Ginnelly's wage demands made the 26-year-old forward's exit from Tynecastle inevitable and raises concerns. (The Scotsman), external

Hearts are interested in Argentine centre-forward Adolfo Gaich, who spent last season on loan at Hellas Verona from CSKA Moscow, according to prominent South American journalist German Garcia Grova. (Football Scotland), external

