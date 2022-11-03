Aston Villa: Richard Sutherland, The Villa Park podcast, external

Two similar players, both leaders, both whole-hearted but both guilty of mistakes that often lead to goals.

Their character and presence mean they are never far away from headlines, courting praise and controversy in equal measure, not least with regards to captaincy.

Maguire through injury and loss of form has been out of favour, and Mings had the captaincy stripped, ultimately one of the circles that Steven Gerrard couldn't square before his inevitable sacking.

Maguire has had to watch from the sidelines as his team continue to develop under Eric ten Hag and faces a real battle to get into the side, putting his place in the England XI in jeopardy.

For Mings, though, his form has remained consistent and supporters have been grateful to him as a constant in a drastically under-performing Aston Villa side.

For me, that puts Mings just ahead in the pecking order.

Manchester United: Sam Peoples, United Peoples TV, external

Not exactly a question Aston Villa or Manchester United fans are going to jump at in defence of their player, is it?

Maguire returned in our win at the weekend and in the first half looked exactly like the Maguire we didn't miss for one second - over-committing high up the pitch and leaving space in behind for West Ham to expose on too many occasions.

But in the second half, with West Ham bearing down on our goal, he was markedly improved. Fair play to him - he did well.

Nobody is really choosing Mings, are they? He has been a disaster this season - as have Villa.

While Maguire has his flaws, and plenty of them, if he can rediscover his Euro 2020 form then there really isn't an argument to be had here.

