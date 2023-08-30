Brentford boss Thomas Frank after his side edged past Newport County on penalties in the Carabao Cup: "It's all about getting through. Of course, we'd have loved to come here and win 3-0, but it's never easy.

"I had to bring on three more experienced guys. It's always a balance. You want to play some of the ones who don't play so much. With all due respect, that should be enough to win the game. But we just made it right in the end.

"We want to go far in the cup competitions, and you need to get the job done. We did that in the end.

"Big credit to Newport, I think they defended very well. They put a lot of effort into it and made it very difficult for us."

On Ellery Balcombe making two saves during penalties: "Our debut goalkeeper made fantastic saves in the shootout. He's been at the club since he was eight years old and it's a fantastic story for him to make a debut like this with his family watching in the stadium."