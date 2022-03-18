Win over Newcastle could be Everton's turning point

Ian Kennedy, BBC Radio Merseyside

Pretty it wasn’t. Crucial it most certainly was.

Everton’s dramatic win over Newcastle might just prove to be a turning point in their season, and one they must now build on if they are to avoid an end of season scrap to stay up.

Alex Iwobi’s finish was just about the only cool, calm and collected thing seen on an otherwise crazy night that saw a protester tied to the goalpost and Allan sent off.

But the most important thing for Evertonians was the result. It was a 'must win' game, and there may be more to come, but Frank Lampard will have seen the kind of spirit his players will need to keep showing until they are safely away from the danger zone.

There was no shortage of desire and commitment against a Newcastle side recently revitalised, and it was a night when Everton had to dig deep.

Very deep. Lampard saw it, and the crowd saw it, and the atmosphere at the final whistle echoed much happier times in Everton’s history.

Defensively Everton looked better, and significant too that the returning substitute Dominic Calvert-Lewin was able to play a part in the winning goal, and his presence in the remaining games will surely give Everton a massive boost for the tough games they have left.