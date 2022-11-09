Thomas Frank praised League Two Gillingham, who pulled off the shock of the night in the third round of the Carabao Cup: "First of all, congratulations to Gillingham - it's well done by them.

"I don't think you could doubt that I wanted to win with the team I put out. But Gillingham did their job very well, they took their chance and they were spotless in the penalty shootout.

"﻿It is very frustrating. We wanted to go far in the competition, but this is cup football and why we love cup football. That's why there are so many stories in the cup.

"﻿That's the beauty of it and I hope Gillingham enjoy it."