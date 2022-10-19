F﻿ormer Premier League midfielder Steve Sidwell praised Nottingham Forest's defence against Brighton, but said they lacked quality going forward.

When asked what impressed him, Sidwell told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "Defensively I thought they were absolutely outstanding.

"The discipline, the structure, the shape, they have definitely worked on that. They threw their bodies on the line, they showed intent in their defence starting with the front three.

"The one thing that they lacked was that quality up top or that final pass into the final third. I don’t remember one time there was any real quality in the game from a Nottingham Forest point of view.

"If you aren’t going to win games then don’t lose them. They have people who can score a goal and we have seen them score in the Premier League before, so it’s onwards and upwards."

