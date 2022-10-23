Rigas FS warmed up for Thursday's Europa Conference League visit to Tynecastle by ending a five-game run without a victory with a convincing 4-0 dismissal of hosts Super Nova in the Latvian top flight.

Viktors Morozs' reigning champions remain third in the Virsliga, seven points adrift of Valmiera and four behind Riga.

Goals from two Latvia internationals - centre-half Vitalijs Jagodinskis and forward Deniss Rakels - had RFS ahead at the break, with Serbia Under-21 striker Andrej Ilic and Gambian midfielder Alfusainey Jatta scoring in the latter stages against the league's bottom team.

Heart of Midlothian won the reverse fixture against RFS in September 2-0 - their only points so far in Group A - and must beat the section's bottom side again and hope Fiorentina fail to defeat Istanbul Basaksehir in Italy to retain hope of reaching the knock-out stage.