Former Celtic defender Malky Mackay has admitted he nearly signed for St Mirren instead of the Glasgow giants when leaving Queen's Park.

Mackay, who went on to play for Norwich City, West Ham and Watford and has since been in management, told the tale to Ross County's social media channels, external in a sit-down interview.

"﻿When the opportunity came to go to Celtic, there was another opportunity to go to St Mirren and be involved in their first team," said Mackay, who made the move to Celtic Park in 1993.

"I knew going to Celtic I was going to be involved in their reserves so it was an option.

"﻿There wasn't that much financial difference but just to be in that position, you have to back yourself as opportunities like Celtic don't come about often."