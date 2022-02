Arsenal are considering a summer move for Chelsea forward Armando Broja. The Albania international is currently impressing on loan at Southampton. (Football London), external

Meanwhile, Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says the Foxes have to be realistic about the future of Youri Tielemans, who has entered the last 18 months of his contract and is attracting interest from Arsenal and and Manchester United. (Metro), external

