Aberdeen winger Vicente Besuijen knows he can "still play better" as Aberdeen get set to take on struggling Dundee United.

Since his arrival in January, the Dutch youth international has gone on to establish himself as an integral part of the Dons first team.

The 21-year-old said: “I need to say it is a tough league everybody can win against each other, each game you need to give 100% because if you give 90% you won’t win the match and that is something I like, and I think I can learn a lot in this league.

"For myself I think I am developing quite well, I can still play better and be more important for the team, I can grow in loads of things, I can still learn here.’

“I think you can see it during the games, after these months we are getting stronger together, we have more of a bond with each other and it is nice to see.”