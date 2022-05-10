Sam Peoples, United People's TV, external / The People's Person, external

One game left until the end of this season and for Manchester United fans it can't come soon enough. Given we finished second last season and then signed Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho, there was genuine hope and expectation. That feels like a lifetime away now.

This season needs to be the final chapter of the book started in 2014. An eight-year encyclopaedia no United fan will ever want to read. And it can't really get more painful. United floundering while Manchester City and Liverpool go for trebles and quadruples? It really is the new low point.

The dim light at the end of the tunnel is that there is real change happening. As the new manager, Erik ten Hag will steer the identity of our football and, off the pitch, Richard Arnold has stayed true to his promise of delegation and John Murtough has overseen the biggest structural changes at United in a long time. More is needed but it is a real start.

With a new deputy director of football still to be appointed, United are finally clearing the deadwood from the club's power structure. It ultimately won't be enough until the Glazers sell up but, in the meantime, at least it gives United a glimmer of hope they can start operating as an actual football club again.

City are about to sign Erling Haaland and Liverpool are awaiting another Champions League final. The gulf between them and United is colossal. All United can do is focus on the internal restructure we have needed for so long and back Ten Hag properly in the window.

We need to make the right signings and start writing the first chapter of a new book that hopefully, in eight years’ time, we’ll be able to look back on very differently compared with what has happened since Sir Alex retired.

