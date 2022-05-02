'Norwich always looked far behind the other teams'

Norwich's defensive frailty "was always going to catch up with them", says former Spurs full-back Stephen Kelly after the Canaries' relegation was sealed on Saturday.

Dean Smith's side were relegated by a low-key defeat against Aston Villa and have gone straight back down to the Championship for a record third time.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, Kelly said: "From the outset, Norwich looked far behind the other teams.

"Defensive frailties were always going to catch up with them and they have not been able to fix it.

"For Smith, against his boyhood club, it's a bitter pill to swallow. It's funny how football throws these games up."

Scotland international defender Rachel Corsie agreed, but pointed to Norwich's experience in the Championship as reasons for optimism.

"Smith knows his team can win that division," she said. "Hopefully he can use that as leverage to push through pre-season and get the best opportunity to come right back."

Listen to full analysis on Norwich from 06'40 on BBC Sounds