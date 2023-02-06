We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Wolves and Liverpool.

Here are some of your comments:

Wolves fans

David: A complete turnaround for Wolves - take no notice of Liverpool being off form, they have fantastic players and a fantastic manager, Wolves beat Liverpool fair and square. THAT WAS NO FLUKE!

Rod: Starting to look very good. The lack of a striker worried fans but maybe Julen is showing it was lack of chances and he is addressing that. Lemina and Neves together look bullet proof.

Ray: Wolves are definitely improving and now have a depth in the squad that's been lacking over the past two years. However, I feel that it's wrong that the emphasis will be on the poor Liverpool performance and not how well Wolves played.

John: We had the rub of the green for once at the start, and you could see the confidence grow in the team. After that we played well even when Liverpool re-grouped in the second half. The sublime third was the icing on the cake. Too late to dream of Europe?

Liverpool fans

ED: 100% loyalty to Klopp. He is one of the best managers. So the problem is on the pitch. Have the boys got into thinking they are better than they are? Face reality guys, you owe Liverpool and Klopp far more on the pitch than you are giving. Three months to prove you still can before Klopp will clear you out!

Phil: Shocking performance, from a team with a salary of £150m. These players should be ashamed of themselves. Klopp instructs the players to play the same way every week, it hasn’t worked for so long now, this is a team that hasn’t evolved. I fear for the future of Liverpool, while we just sit back and watch the untouchable Klopp.

Michael: This season is over, damage limitation is all we can do. Like he says Klopp didn't become a bad manager over night, what we need are new owners who are genuinely interested in the club and are willing to inject the cash to support the manager.

Clive: How many more times will Klopp say exactly the same after every defeat - "things have got to change". The team on paper is good enough to beat most teams in the Premier League, but the players aren't playing for him! So, there is only one solution - sack Klopp and get someone else in!