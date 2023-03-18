Sutton tells Beale to 'keep a lid on the big talk'

Rangers boss Michael Beale needs to "keep a lid on the big talk" in the build up to the remaining three Old Firm derbies of the season, says former Celtic striker Chris Sutton. (Daily Record), external

Following the decision to play without away fans in the two remaining Old Firm league matches, Celtic bosses want to re-open talks over a return to bigger numbers in future, with a "reasonable" allocation that doesn't leave a tiny batch of supporters sitting in the middle of home fans. (Scottish Sun), external

"A very fit Alfredo Morelos is the best centre-forward Rangers have got," says former Ibrox hero Ally McCoist, who reckons the club "need to find out where his head is" before any offer of a new contract can be made. (BT Sport via Football Scotland, external)

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack needs to find the "right balance between playing and allowing his body to recover" and that may mean sitting out training sessions while away with Scotland, says former Ibrox captain Barry Ferguson. (Daily Record) , external

