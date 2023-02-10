Marco Silva is gearing up for a difficult task against in-form Nottingham Forest at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Steve Cooper's side have taken more Premier League points than anyone else in 2023 and Silva knows it will be a tricky encounter, even if Forest have only won one away game all season.

"It will be a tough one," said the Fulham boss. "They are completely different [to the reverse fixture]. They've signed good players in January and they want to keep the momentum.

"We will respect them, but we know our strengths. It is tough for everyone who comes to play at the Cottage because of the environment we make. We play on the front foot every time, players are comfortable with our style and the way we approach the game."

A win could take Fulham up to sixth in the table and Silva is unconcerned by leading marksman Aleksandar Mitrovic's five games without a goal.

"He is our top scorer, but others can score too," Silva said. "We have an ambitious group of players and staff here. We are in a good position, but we are humble enough to know we haven't achieved anything yet.

"We have to keep working hard, collecting points and keep improving in every single match."