Giulia Bould, BBC Radio Merseyside

BBC Radio Merseyside understands no offer was made by Everton for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.

The Blues are continuing to focus on their priority of bringing in forward players before the 11pm deadline.

New Everton manager Sean Dyche has also warned he wants “sweat on shirts” from his players and he certainly put them through their paces on his first day of training.

The likes of Conor Coady, Yerry Mina and Abdoulaye Doucoure were pictured being pushed to the max by the ex-Burnley boss at their Finch Farm base.

Everton are currently 19th in the Premier League, level on points with bottom side Southampton, and face table-toppers Arsenal on Saturday at Goodison Park.

After signing a two-and-a-half year deal, Dyche revealed his side would be worked hard because he wants “a team that can fight and wear the badge with pride".

"The fans want people who will work and run," he added. "It starts with hard graft.”

His new regime has gone down well with supporters!