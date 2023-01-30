Southampton's "routine" FA Cup win over Blackpool allowed Nathan Jones to make changes with the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg on the horizon, says Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "I was interested by the teamsheet at Southampton because obviously they have the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at Newcastle [on Tuesday].

"Nathan Jones rested players and I think there has been a bit of an upturn for Southampton.

"I thought they were pretty good against Newcastle - they could easily have got a draw in that game and gone to St James’ Park on level footing.

"The progress in the FA Cup was fairly routine for them, but Tuesday is a big one for them and they are certainly not out of that Carabao Cup semi-final."

