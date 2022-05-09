Gerrard confirms he’s picking from the same pool of players as for Saturday’s win at Burnley: “JJ [Ramsey] won’t make it but has a decent chance for the weekend. I’m sure he would have been desperate to challenge himself against Liverpool.”

He wants the best from the home supporters inside Villa Park: “We need the crowd to help us a lot. There will be periods of the game when we will have to stick together and suffer. I want the players to be brave and give it our best shot.”

He accepts Villa can have a huge say in the destiny of the title with games against Liverpool and Manchester City: “That’s the way the fixtures have fallen – we’re also affecting the relegation zone as well. But it’s a 38-game season and that’s just the way it is.”

On his team potentially dealing a blow to the title challenge of his hometown club: “My job is to win games for Aston Villa and that will always be the case while I’m representing this club. I want to win fiercely and there will be nothing different on my mind tomorrow.”