Dean Smith says planning is under way for life back in the Championship next season - but he is targeting a strong finish to give the Canaries some momentum going into the summer.

“We have to try to get promoted again next season,” he said. “So the approach is still to win games.

"We don’t want to finish bottom. We want momentum going into next season.”

Smith also said he is not expecting a significant turnover at Carrow Road with some of his loan players returning.

“Jordan Hugill, Sam McCallum and Onel Hernandez will join us in training when they come back from the Championship,” he said. “Danel Sinani is in the play-offs with Huddersfield and has done really well there.

“There will be some additions, but not wholesale changes. We are looking at signings from everywhere, but most of the speculation is agent-led.”

Norwich’s last Championship campaign was spearheaded by Emi Buendia, Teemu Pukki and Todd Cantwell.

While Buendia has moved on, Smith gave an update on the futures of Pukki and Cantwell, who is on loan at promoted Bournemouth.

“It’s Bournemouth’s choice if they want to take up the option with Todd or not, but we’ve not heard anything. If not, he comes back to Norwich," he added.

“I envisage Teemu starting the season with Norwich City.”