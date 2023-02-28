Chelsea are weighing up a move to bring Tammy Abraham back to the club from Roma this summer because he would be a cheaper option than Napoli's Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 24. (Football Insider), external

Inter Milan chief executive Giuseppe Marotta says striker Romelu Lukaku will return to Chelsea at the end of his season-long loan, with the Italian club yet to decide if they want to negotiate a deal for the 29-year-old. (Sky Sports Italia), external

Arsenal would be interested in signing Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling if he became available in the summer, although the 28-year-old is not looking to leave the Blues. (90 Min), external

Chelsea face a dilemma over England midfielders Mason Mount and Ruben Loftus-Cheek as both enter the final years of their contracts at Stamford Bridge. (Mirror), external

Liverpool are closely monitoring Chelsea's talks with N'Golo Kante over an extension to the midfielder's current deal, which expires this summer. (Football Insider), external

Meanwhile, Chelsea boss Graham Potter fears his training sessions are being ruined because of the huge squad. (Mail), external

Potter is facing two make-or-break games to save his job, despite receiving backing from the club's owners. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Tuesday's gossip column