After helping Everton retain their Premier League status, Jordan Pickford says he is ready to be one of England's leaders as they bid for World Cup glory.

Reflecting on the Toffees' dramatic end to the season, the goalkeeper said: "It’s been a bit of an up and down season. I’ve had a few days to relax, breathe and recharge my batteries.

"We started off really well, but then it filtered down. The character from myself and the team, we had a good end to the season. It was a position we didn’t want to be in [but] we can be proud of getting ourselves out of it. I enjoy challenges and battles.

"Those experiences make you better, no matter what you’re playing."

On his role in the Three Lions camp, Pickford said: "I’m 28 now. I’ve got quite a few caps and you have to be a leader when you’re a bit older. I’m definitely one of them.

"I am commanding on the pitch and quite vocal, but I also have that calm demeanour and try to make the right decision at the right time.

"It looks like I am pumped up - but I have that calmness about me as well now."

