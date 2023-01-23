Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel says manager Mikel Arteta has "definitely changed Arsenal" in the wake of the Gunners' last-minute win over the Red Devils on Sunday.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast, Schmeichel said: "You have to really commend the work that Arteta has done with Arsenal.

"They played really, really well yesterday, and the positive thing from Manchester United’s point of view is that we did make a game.

"We were competitive. But for most of the game, I also thought that we were second best, so they looked really strong Arsenal, but it was entertaining. A bit too emotional, but entertaining.

"Arteta has definitely changed Arsenal. It's very entertaining the way they play. You can see that he's worked with Guardiola. With how Pep wants to play, there's a lot of that in in the game.

"But Arteta has done well. He's got some really, really good players. You know what he's done with Odegaard, who for so many years has been a talent that people talked about.

"And all of a sudden he's this commanding, controlling captain in in the Arsenal midfield. And he's involved in everything they do. And it's it's quite brilliant to see."