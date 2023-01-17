Neilson on Rowles, squad building, and Aberdeen
- Published
Hearts boss Robbie Neilson has been talking to the media ahead of his side's clash with Aberdeen tomorrow.
Here are the key points from his press conference:
Delighted to get Kye Rowles tied down on five year deal.
Says this current squad is the “strongest” he has assembled in his two spells as boss.
Expects next season's squad to be even stronger.
Says Aberdeen are very good side as was evident when they beat them at Pittodrie.
Andy Halliday will miss the game through concussion. Stephen Kingsley available again.