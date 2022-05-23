What needs to change, United fans?
So, the dust is settling on Manchester United's third sixth-placed Premier League season in the past six years.
It's been a campaign of returns and recriminations, Ronaldo and Rangnick, ruefulness and regret - the final-day defeat at Crystal Palace summing up a season somehow salvaged, to a small degree, by Europa League qualification.
But with Erik ten Hag recruited from Ajax to lead a Red Devils revolution, better times could be ahead - so, United fans, we ask you, what are the key things he needs to change at Old Trafford?