Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer, speaking to BBC Radio Merseyside about Everton's recent issues: "It just seems to be a constant tale of chaos with their manager, players and the board of directors.

"We're in this situation with Everton where you're moving from game to game and assessing it like that and invariably that only ends one way.

"You get the impression if Everton don't beat Southampton next week there will a decision to be made."

On the running of the club:

"They [the fans] see them [the board] as the constants in this failure.

"Over the last few years, if you looked at what the Everton board has done in running the club financially, the way they've bought players, the way in general it's performed, you would look at what they did and then you wouldn't do it. You would do it the opposite in fact.

"You now have this Frankenstein's monster of a squad that has been assembled by so many managers you need to sit down and count them."

