Who is Everton's toughest ever player?

We asked our fan writer to pick the toughest player they'd seen play for Everton and Duncan Ferguson got the nod.

Now it's your turn. Here are some of your selections:

Stephen: Dixie Dean. He played in an era when you could be physically assaulted on the pitch. He scored many headers and every time he won a header it was a battle. He was England’s best and most famous player at the time. Therefore, he would be triple marked and yet he would beat them all to the ball.

Pete: For sure, Everton's toughest player ever was Pat Van Den Hauwe. 'Big Dunc' was close but Pat could certainly leave a mark on any attacking player.

Ian: Mick Lyons looked and played pretty useful in that 'tough' context. Pat Van Den Hauwe was certainly lively. Dave Watson and also Richard Gough were more than solid. Peter Reid and Paul Bracewell didn't give any ground either. And Thomas Gravesen was sort of special as well. Just my memories.

Check out the full piece on the toughest players here