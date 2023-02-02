Richard Sutherland, The Villa Park podcast, external

Rating: 6/10

'Trust Unai Emery' was the phrase used across Aston Villa social media in January because there has definitely been a sense of underwhelm when it comes to the club's transfer window business.

Granted, we've cleared a number of fringe players off the books which was much needed, plus loaned out more young potential stars - Aaron Ramsey and Cameron Archer, as well as other under-23's.

But, having only signed Alex Moreno (Real Betis) and an exciting but unproven Jhon Duran (Chicago Fire), it does feel like Villa are risking not capitalising on an excellent run under Emery this season to hope that they land his targets in the summer for a big push in 2023-24.

The questions are, will they be available and will Villa be an attractive proposition then?

