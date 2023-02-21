Former Premier League goalkeeper Rob Green believes Loris Karius should get the nod over Mark Gillespie for the Carabao Cup final and has urged Newcastle United fans to "back him".

When asked which of the two keepers Eddie Howe should start, Green told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "Karius. He’s a better goalkeeper.

"He didn’t lose for Union Berlin, despite only playing a year ago. He’s known for his cup final in the Champions League, where he played concussed, we should add. But if you ask him, he will say: ‘I’m ready, I want to play.’

"It’s tough. The irony is that the difficulty when you haven’t played for such a long time is judging the balls over the top, judging the crosses, judging through balls. That’s the tricky part and that will be in his head as well.

"Back him. Just back him and let him play."

Ex-Premier League striker Chris Sutton added: "Everything I’ve read points towards Karius and it would be a great story.

"I think everybody other than Manchester United fans wish him well after what happened. That’s unfortunately how his career is defined, the Champions League final and the mistakes."

Listen to Monday Night Club on BBC Sounds