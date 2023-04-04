England left-back Luke Shaw says he is "thrilled" to have signed a new contract at Manchester United until the summer of 2027.

The 27-year-old joined United from Southampton in 2014 and has played 249 games for the club.

"Nine years ago, I signed for this amazing club, and I’m thrilled to be extending my stay," said Shaw. "I’ve grown immensely since coming to Manchester all those years ago, both as a person and as a player; I know what is needed to succeed at a club like this.

"We’re at the beginning of our journey under the manager [Erik ten Hag] and his coaching staff. We’ve been successful already this season, but we want much more.

"There’s a great opportunity to create something special here, and I’m going to give everything to be part of that."