Jay Crame, The Eagles Beak, external

Damien Delaney joined Palace at a time when he was about to give up playing football after having his contract cancelled. He was seemingly heading off to the US to try and resurrect his career.

But Palace offered him a lifeline and while he was a man mountain on the pitch, the image of him at Wembley with his centre-back partner Peter Ramage after winning promotion to the Premier League said everything about his journey.

That image is one of three that sums up this no-nonsense defender – the other two do much more than words; one at Reading in the FA Cup where he is fending off several opposition players and the other is face-to-face with a certain Diego Costa at Stamford Bridge. He soon became a fan favourite for his full blooded commitment on the pitch after becoming a massive influence around the club at the time.

Read the full piece here

Tell us your selection for Palace's toughest player