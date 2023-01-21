St Johnstone 0-1 Rangers: Positives for both sides

Clive Lindsay, BBC Sport Scotland

Considering it was their third game in less than seven days, the first a gruelling extra-time victory over Aberdeen in the League Cup, Rangers manager Michael Beale will just be delighted to have led the Scottish Cup holders to the last 16.

The performance was gritty rather than stylish, but a bobbly McDiarmid Park was not conducive to silky football.

Rangers are now unbeaten in nine games since Beale took charge - 11 overall - and he can now turn his attention to the promised strengthening of his squad while still in contention in all three domestic competitions.

For St Johnstone, there is work to do if they are to avoid a relegation battle considering it was a sixth consecutive defeat.

However, manager Callum Davidson will take heart from the way they limited Rangers' scoring chances until a frantic finish where they could have even taken the game into extra time had they taken their own.