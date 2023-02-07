Sports journalist Jim Spence has been paying tribute to Billy Thomson, the former Scotland goalkeeper and coach, who died this week aged 64.

Thomson represented St Mirren, Dundee United, Motherwell, Rangers and Dundee in a stellar playing career, before coaching spells at Ibrox and Kilmarnock.

“Billy was a terrific goalkeeper, only got seven caps for Scotland - I think he was scandalously underrepresented," Spence told BBC Radio Good Morning Scotland.

"Not only was he elegant and athletic, he was a very brave goalkeeper as well - he would take high balls on the edge of his area.

"He was an iconic figure in the Scottish game, very fondly remembered, really well liked, a lovely man.

"He was a fashion icon in the 1980s. So many people remembered him for his nickname - Billy the Fish, and for his tracksuit bottoms as well. It was amazing how many kids, teenagers and adults at five a side liked to have the trackie bottoms tucked in because of him."