Simon Stone, BBC Sport at Villa Park

The perceived wisdom is that Burnley have an advantage in the survival battle because they have been down this road so many times before.

The reality is they have never gone into the final day with their top-flight future at stake.

What they do have is home advantage in addition to their position in the table which, thanks to one strike of the ball, is markedly better than it was at kick-off.

There was no doubting goalkeeper Nick Pope was their man of the match, though, as he repelled Villa on at least half a dozen occasions.

And, but for Tyrone Mings' superb block to turn Wout Weghorst's late shot wide, Burnley would only have needed a point on Sunday.

Attention for Aston Villa now will centre around whether they can shake up the Premier League title battle.

As with many teams at this time of the campaign, Villa's issue is maintaining focus.

The good news for second-placed Liverpool, given the massive favour they need from Steven Gerrard and his team at leaders Manchester City, is they have not relocated to the beach just yet.

Neither of the substitutes Danny Ings nor Philippe Coutinho were able to fashion a winner in this game and the red half of Merseyside will hope they were saving their heroics for Sunday at Etihad Stadium.