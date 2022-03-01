Middlesbrough v Tottenham: Team news

Antonio Conte has the same squad available to face Middlesbrough that featured in Saturday's 4-0 win over Leeds.

The Italian confirmed that Rodrigo Bentancur and Oliver Skipp are both making progress but remain out, as do Lucas Moura and Japhet Tanganga.

Rodrigo (ankle) and Moura (dead leg) joined Skipp (groin) and Tanganga (knee) on the sidelines after picking up knocks at Burnley.

It's time to select your Spurs starting XI for Wednesday's FA Cup game