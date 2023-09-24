Chris Sutton is making predictions for all 380 Premier League matches again this season, against a variety of guests.

His opponent for this weekend's fixtures is MMA star and Aston Villa fan Fabian Edwards.

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Aston Villa are yet to hit the heights we saw when they were in their pomp under Unai Emery last season, but they are still a good side.

They came back well to beat Crystal Palace last week and, unlike Chelsea, finding the net is not a problem for them.

I wrongly backed Chelsea to turn things around too many times last season, and I am not going to make that mistake again.

It actually would not surprise me if Villa nicked this, to add to Mauricio Pochettino's problems at Stamford Bridge, but I am going to go for a draw - which probably means Chelsea will win!

Fabian's prediction: I've got to back the Villa haven't I!? 1-2

Find out the predictions for the rest of the weekend's matches