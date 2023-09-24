Sutton's predictions: Chelsea v Aston Villa
- Published
Chris Sutton is making predictions for all 380 Premier League matches again this season, against a variety of guests.
His opponent for this weekend's fixtures is MMA star and Aston Villa fan Fabian Edwards.
Sutton's prediction: 1-1
Aston Villa are yet to hit the heights we saw when they were in their pomp under Unai Emery last season, but they are still a good side.
They came back well to beat Crystal Palace last week and, unlike Chelsea, finding the net is not a problem for them.
I wrongly backed Chelsea to turn things around too many times last season, and I am not going to make that mistake again.
It actually would not surprise me if Villa nicked this, to add to Mauricio Pochettino's problems at Stamford Bridge, but I am going to go for a draw - which probably means Chelsea will win!
Fabian's prediction: I've got to back the Villa haven't I!? 1-2
