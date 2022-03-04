Hodgson on Sarr, Arsenal and home improvement
- Published
Roy Hodgson has been speaking to the media before Watford host Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.
Here are the key lines from the Hornets boss:
Hodgson confirmed both winger Ismaila Sarr and centre-back William Troost-Ekong will miss the game with the Gunners through injury.
He said facing Arsenal is a "very big challenge", like the fixtures against Aston Villa and Manchester United, but Watford "came out on the right side of those games".
On the balance of the team, Hodgson said you need "both sides of your game" to come together to get a result.
The objective against Arsenal will be to "match" the Gunners and aim to cause Mikel Arteta's side problems by denying them chances at Vicarage Road.
An improvement to Watford's home form is a must for Hodgson after defeats by Crystal Palace and Brighton, but the Hornets manager doesn't quite know why his side has been better on the road in recent games.
Hodgson praised the work the club and its fans are doing to help the people of Ukraine. "They’re doing a really good job," he added.